AL Contender Named Landing Spot for Two San Francisco Giants Outfielders
The San Francisco Giants might've put themselves in a position to be buyers in the coming days instead of sellers after sweeping the Colorado Rockies in a four-game set. Around baseball, there might not be a team more confusing than the Giants, as they haven't been consistent in anything they've done all year.
Their latest series against the Rockies proves that, but it might've saved their season.
While the series sweep is a step in the right direction, there's always the possibility that it was too little, too late. San Francisco, however, recently welcomed back Robbie Ray and Blake Snell, which adds some intrigue.
Snell has looked like one of the best pitchers in baseball since returning a few weeks ago, and Ray threw the ball at a high level in his first start of the year.
Perhaps there's a scenario where they buy a little and sell a little. Teams have done that in the past, and it could work depending on the moves made.
In the event that they do sell, Michael Conforto has been a hot name on the market. Who knows, they could even move someone like Mike Yastrzemski. Yastrzemski, however, is a relatively cheap bat who should continue to make an impact for this ball club if they're looking to make the postseason.
Despite that, it didn't stop Mark Feinsand of MLB.com from naming Yastrzemski a trade candidate. He also named Conforto as one, another veteran who could help a playoff push.
If the Giants get a package they can't refuse, there's a chance that both get moved in the coming days. Feinsand listed suitors for both of them, including the Kansas City Royals.
"San Francisco’s 4-5 record since the All-Star break likely has the Giants in sell mode, making Yastrzemski and Conforto -- a pair of left-handed hitting outfielders -- logical trade candidates. Conforto is owed about $6 million, while Yastrzemski, who is arbitration-eligible for one more year, will make roughly $2.6 million for the rest of 2024."
The Royals would be an interesting team to trade either one to, but if they're willing to give the best package, why not make a deal?
This all depends on what the front office believes. If they believe they still have a chance to make the postseason, maybe they stay pat and add on the margins.
A lot can happen between now and the July 30 trade deadline, which will ultimately show how they feel about this team.