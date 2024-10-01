All-Star Game Uniforms Will Change for San Francisco Giants Next Season
The San Francisco Giants will pay a visit to Atlanta’s Truist Field next year wearing their traditional gray uniforms with the city’s name across it.
When the All-Star Game comes around in July, the Giants that are selected and play will be wearing their timeless cream jerseys with Giants across the front, as MLB made a chance to the All-Star Game uniforms on Monday.
The league announced that next year’s game teams will revert to the game’s roots, as National League players will wear their home white jerseys and American League players will wear their road gray jerseys.
Apparently, the criticism of the recent change to specific league uniforms was enough to get MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to make a change. He hinted at it in July.
“I’m aware of the sentiment,” he said during a press conference.
This came two years after Manfred told reporters that he like the change to a single uniform for each league during the game.
"I never thought that a baseball team wearing different jerseys in a game was a particularly appealing look for us,” he said.
The tradition in the All-Star Game from its inception in the 1930s up until 2019 was that players would wear their uniforms.
The change came after the league’s deal with Nike, as the apparel company and the league agreed to a 10-year, $1 billion deal to become MLB's official uniform supplier. With it came specially-designed uniforms for the Game while players wore their regular uniforms for the Home Run Derby.
Those specialty uniforms started in 2021 when the All-Star Game returned after the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Next year, players in the Home Run Derby will continue to wear their normal uniforms for that event, but that the rest of the participants would wear specially designed uniforms for workout day and other activities.
Along with the change for the All-Star Game, the league also announced that it is moving back to the former fabric and lettering used before Nike introduced the Vapor Premier jersey design, which was supposed to improve mobility and fit for players.
The uniforms caused widespread criticism from players about the uniforms, including the smaller lettering and numbers. MLB said it conducted a survey of players on next steps, and the new uniforms will feature enlarged letters for player names, embroidered sleeve patches and reverting back to full pant customization.
It will take more than a year for the uniforms to return to their 2023 form, but the transition will start with road uniforms, which will be ready for spring training.