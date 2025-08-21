Are Giants Fans Calling for Bob Melvin to be Fired?
The San Francisco Giants entered the 2025 MLB season looking like playoff contenders. Unfortunately for the team and manager Bob Melvin, their dreams of playing in the postseason have now become a nightmare, as the club continues to sputter down the stretch.
Melvin is a former Giants catcher who returned to the organization in 2024, after stints as the skipper of the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Oakland A's, and San Diego Padres. He's a three-time MLB Manager of the Year and is considered one of the brightest minds on the bench today.
However, all of Melvin's accomplishments and acumen haven't stopped a sector of the San Francisco fan base from putting the blame on him for the team's failures this season. Many have even been calling for the manager to be fired, even though the Giants organization and Team President of Baseball Operations, Buster Posey, just extended his contract through the 2026 season.
San Francisco is seemingly light years out of first place, and they are 6 1/2 games back of the final NL Wild Card slot, needing to leapfrog four teams to make the playoffs. And quite frankly, the way they have been playing in recent weeks, there's seemingly no way they can make such a stunning surge in the standings this late in the season.
Many Giants Fans are Turning on Bob Melvin
As always? Most controversies start on the internet and are spread through social media. At the same time, it's been hard to ignore. Some of the Giants fans have grabbed their online torches and pitchforks, just looking for a scapegoat.
Several posts made Melvin sound like the game had passed him by, or that the fan base never had any faith in him in the first place.
Even fans in other markets have been suggesting that Melvin should go. Which is either very alarming --- or on the verge of being downright, tragically comical if you're a Giants fan
Despite all the loud protests, there is no indication that Posey is considering making a move to terminate Melvin, especially considering they already owe him another year's worth of salary. And, considering the skipper has proven himself over the course of 20+ years as a big league manager, the Giants will likely shut out all the jeers and jousting and have him back on the bench next season. However, if the Giants falter early, the chants of "Fire Melvin!" will only get louder and louder.