Blake Snell Missing More Time After Giants Place Him On Paternity List
After the San Francisco Giants blew a devastating lead in the ninth inning on Tuesday, they were able to turn the tables a bit on the Pittsburgh Pirates the next day to complete their own comeback in extra innings.
For a team who needs to piece together as many wins as possible right now after starting off slow, that was a huge result as they have an opportunity to win the first series of their road trip.
The late-inning magic overshadowed the return of their high-profile offseason signing Blake Snell who returned to the mound after a stint on the injured list.
The Giants are desperately hoping the reigning National League Cy Young winner finds that form after he started out his tenure poorly before picking up an adductor strain.
Snell didn't quite put the concerns to bed during this start against the Pirates as he flashed some good moments, but also clearly wasn't at the high-end of his potential. He was credited with four earned runs allowed during his 3 1/3 innings of work.
Now, San Francisco will see their ace miss some more time after they placed the 31-year-old on the paternity list as announced by the team's social media page. Nick Avila has been recalled from their Double-A affiliate to take the left-hander's place on the roster.
Of course, this is an exciting time for Snell and his family as they welcome a new baby, and it sounds like he won't miss his next start that is scheduled for Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies.
This comes right after he was away from the team rehabbing from his injury, and now he'll spend more time apart from his new club.
It's been a rocky start to his Giants tenure as he battled getting integrated into a new locker room late in the offseason process, a tought start to his year before picking up an injury, and now everything that comes with having a baby.
Hopefully, he and his family will be able to spend some much-deserved time together following the birth of their child and things will calm down a bit for the ace.