Boston Red Sox Reportedly Nearing Deal with San Francisco Giants Free Agent Target
While the San Francisco Giants have a veteran third baseman in Matt Chapman who signed an extension during the 2024 season, that did not stop them from showing interest in another veteran of the hot corner earlier this offseason.
Before officially signing Willy Adames to a franchise-record deal, the Giants showed interest in former Houston Astros star Alex Bregman, who remains available in free agency.
However, that could change soon, as a recent report from MLB Insider Hector Gomez indicates that the Boston Red Sox could be reaching an agreement with Bregman "in the coming days."
The report indicates that Bregman would play second base with the Red Sox, a position that he has not played in MLB since manning the position in two games in 2018.
Bregman played shortstop for the LSU Tigers throughout college, however, and came through the minors as a shortstop, so the move to the keystone should prove beneficial for his defense, though he is a Gold Glover at third base.
For his career, Bregman has batted .272/.366/.483 with 191 home runs, 663 RBI, and a 132 OPS+ across 4.832 plate appearances in 1,111 games.
Bregman is a two time American League All-Star, one time Silver Slugger, one time Gold Glover, has finished in the top-five of American League MVP voting twice and was a key member of both Astros World Series teams throughout their dynasty.
There is a high likelihood that Bregman would have played second base in the Bay Area, too, with Chapman firmly entrenched at the hot corner.
With the recent reports, San Francisco will now be sticking with Tyler Fitzgerald at the keystone if no other moves are made by the team this offseason.