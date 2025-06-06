Bryce Eldridge Feeling the Excitement From Giants Fanbase About a Potential Call-Up
The San Francisco Giants have been truly impressive throughout their 2025 season, posting a 35-28 record through early June and having one of their first genuinely strong starts in a long time. While they have been successful, they have also found ways to utilize their farm system in supplementing the roster, with Hayden Birdsong, Landen Roupp, and Randy Rodríguez all contributing significantly after being called up last season.
The question then becomes, who's next? While the Giants may not have an outstanding minor league system, they have some extremely exciting prospects waiting for their shot at the MLB. One of the most notable is Bryce Eldridge, who was recently promoted to Triple-A Sacramento and is now only one step away from his debut in "The Show".
In his first two games with Sacramento, he has been dominating, slashing .333/.444/.833 with five RBI, a run, a home run and two walks to one strikeout. He is beginning to show why he is touted as the top prospect in the San Francisco system, and his debut is only becoming more exciting to think about.
What Did Eldridge Have to Say About the Fan Excitement Surrounding Him?
It is clear that the fanbase is exhilarated with the potential for an Eldridge MLB debut this season, and has been pretty much ever since he was drafted. In a recent article from MLB.com writer Jesse Borek, Eldridge would make his feelings known about that excitement, and what it is like to be on that side of things:
"I mean, only my wildest dreams could I ever imagine that a professional club’s fan base would be so excited about me. Obviously, I think a lot of kids grow up dreaming about it and I'm living in it. I just give all glory to God and I’m just gonna keep focusing on getting better day by day."
Hearing that down-to-earth type of mentality from Eldridge is refreshing, and knowing that he thrives in these types of circumstances is only going to draw more attention to him. The Giants are a team built on quality personalities and players who are able to handle the attention of an enormous market in San Francisco, and knowing their top prospect can handle those types of expectations is no doubt a positive.
Now it is just a waiting game, as Eldridge continues to develop rapidly and improve his game; it is just a matter of time before he is playing at Oracle Park with the Major League roster.