Giants Receive Awful Re-Grade for Signing Star Slugger This Past Offseason
The San Francisco Giants continue to play extremely well this season, but shockingly, their new additions haven’t contributed much so far.
With a record well over .500 and right in the mix in the National League West, the Giants have been a pleasant surprise this year.
Their success is rather surprising after they didn't have the greatest offseason on paper in terms of bringing in new players.
Buster Posey went with much of the same with just a couple of notable additions, but players who were either hurt or underperformed in 2024 have been much better.
What is exciting for the team is that despite some key players struggling, they are winning games. Hopefully, some of these struggling sluggers get it going soon, and if that happens, San Francisco might be able to get even better.
Which Offseason Signing Has Disappointed?
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently re-graded the signing of Willy Adames for the Giants.
So far, he gave them a "D-," with the slugger struggling both in the field and at the plate.
“Adames, particularly at the plate, seems likely to get better results going forward. But the Giants paid him to be an elite overall player at shortstop, and it's fair to wonder if they'll get anything close to that.”
For the last several years, San Francisco has had a hard time convincing stars in free agency to join them. That was a major reason why they had Posey take over as president of baseball operations, and his first significant splash was the signing of Adames to a seven-year, $181 million deal.
As one of the best slugging shortstops in the past few campaigns, Adames figured to be a potential fix in the middle of the order for a team that has struggled in that area.
However, so far he has gotten off to a slow start and the signing doesn’t look like a great one as of now.
In 2025, he has slashed .209/.289/.340 with five home runs and 25 RBI. These numbers are way down from what he has been able to accomplish at the plate in previous seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers.
While he hasn’t performed well on offense this year, he also hasn’t been great defensively.
With many years left on this contract, the Giants will be hopeful that this is just a slow start with a new team. Sometimes players don’t always hit the ground running with a change of scenery, and that could be the case for Adames.
If the slugger does end up getting hot, the offense for San Francisco should end up being far better than what they have shown to date.