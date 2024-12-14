Buster Posey Reveals Why San Francisco Giants Did Not Pursue Juan Soto
The San Francisco Giants after being seen headed into the offseason as a serious contender did not end up making a real push for superstar slugger Juan Soto, who instead ends up with the New York Mets on a record-breaking contract.
When the reality emerged that the Giants were not going to be a realistic suitor for Soto after coming extremely close on guys like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani over the last two off-seasons, it was a bitter pill for fans to swallow.
Of course, the pain has now been eased by the fact that Willy Adames wound up in the Bay Area instead, and a lack of a real push for Soto would be completely forgotten about if the team can land Corbin Burnes as well.
New president of baseball operations Buster Posey was asked about the reasoning for the non-pursuit after the team has made real pushes for top free agent stars in the recent past during an appearance on the Giants Talk Podcast and vaguely explained his stance saying it didn't feel right.
"I think it's a gut feel as much as anything," Posey said. "That's a word that I think probably a lot of -- as numbers-driven as we are today -- probably would be spurned a lot of times, but I think you've got to trust that. I think sometimes with instincts, there's more to instincts than maybe sometimes you even know individually. There are certain cues that you pick up along the way that maybe might not even be verbalized. You try to gather all that information for yourself, you try to gather it from the group, and then take it and make the best decision you can."
While Posey didn't get into specifics regarding financials and the massive commitments that would have had to be made to Soto, it seems fairly clear that it was never going to be all that realistic. Money has never been an issue in terms of making a run at top free agents, but it would have been difficult to both bring in Soto and fix the other holes on the roster, in turn making it tough to win in 2025 even with Soto in the fold.
Ultimately, if Burnes comes aboard as well, it's safe to say the Giants will be looked at as one of if not the biggest winner of the offseason and put themselves on a course towards contending again even without the best hitter in baseball in Soto.