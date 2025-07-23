Giants Share Positive Update on Matt Chapman After Exiting Game Against Braves
Wednesday was another successful day at the ballpark for the San Francisco Giants.
They were able to win their second game in a row against the Atlanta Braves, looking to stack some victories together after they went on a seven-game losing streak.
There was a lot to be excited about in the 9-3 victory, with Justin Verlander picking up his first win as a member of the Giants after throwing five shutout innings.
More News: Justin Verlander Finally Records First Win in Giants Uniform
Rafael Devers launched two home runs in the contest, giving him a hit in four straight games and looking like he is starting to get comfortable with his new surroundings.
A third San Francisco home run was hit during the matinee by star third baseman Matt Chapman, his 14th of the year.
However, it wasn’t all positive for the veteran slugger, who was hit by a pitch in the top of the seventh inning by Dane Dunning.
More News: Giants Shockingly Named Good Fit for Diamondbacks All-Star Slugger
An 89 mph sinker caught Chapman right on the elbow, and he looked to be in a bit of pain.
He remained in the game to play defense in the bottom of the seventh inning, but was removed from the contest in the top of the eighth when Brett Wisely pinch-hit for him.
The decision could have been made out of an abundance of caution with San Francisco holding a six-run lead.
More News: Giants Star Relief Pitcher Tyler Rogers Has One of Most Valuable Offerings in MLB
But he underwent tests just to make sure.
According to Justice delos Santos of the Mercury News, the X-rays on Chapman’s elbow thankfully came back negative.
That is great news for a Giants team that is in the thick of the playoff race in the National League and looks to be finding a groove once again.
With an off day scheduled for Thursday, the veteran third baseman will have a little extra time to rest up ahead of a six-game homestand that begins with a visit from the New York Mets on Friday.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.