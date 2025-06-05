Giants Break Long-Standing Run Drought After Buster Posey's Aggressive Roster Moves
During the offseason and first part of the 2025 campaign, it was rosy for Buster Posey as the San Francisco Giants' new president of baseball operations.
After the franchise had failed to land high-profile free agents in the past, the signing of Willy Adames was lauded even if it hasn't quite worked out like anyone expected. And with the team exceeding all preseason expectations, the Posey era was off to a great start.
However, that is no longer the case.
The Giants have gone ice-cold on offense, losing close games despite their pitching staff being one of the best in the sport.
Instead of sitting back and waiting for something to change, Posey made his presence felt.
He facilitated a massive roster shakeup on Wednesday, designating long-standing veteran LaMonte Wade Jr. for assignment alongside backup catcher Sam Huff, while also optioning young infielder Christian Koss to the minors.
"... the way we're going right now, we've got to change some things up," Posey said, per NBC Sports Bay Area.
Following some deliberation on Tuesday, the roster shuffle was made.
Things didn't immediately work against the San Diego Padres early on, but for the first time since May 16, they rallied to score five or more runs in their 6-5 win over their division rivals.
This could be a huge moment.
Sometimes all it takes is for a single thing to go right to spark a turnaround, and considering San Francisco only had one hit through four innings before they exploded for six runs, perhaps this is the thing that gets them going.
But when it comes to Posey, he recognized something needed to change and he acted on it.
"It's time to go," he added. "I think we all believe we're better than we've been with the bats the last two to three weeks. It's time to go."
The Giants responded.
Now it's up to them to keep this going.