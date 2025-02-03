Buster Posey Sends Strong Message To San Francisco Giants Fans
The San Francisco Giants held their annual fanfest in Sacramento over the weekend.
Buster Posey, the new president of baseball operations, gave a message that all Giants fans will be excited to hear.
"Why are we doing this if it's not about winning a championship?" he said as part of his statement.
San Francisco has been a relatively lackluster team after dominating the early 2010's by winning three World Series rings. In the past eight seasons, the Giants have had just one year with a winning record. That came in 2021 when they finished with 107 wins. However, they also lost in the NLDS that season, and have been disappointing ever since.
Posey seems to be sick of the losing.
After hiring a new general manager in November, he went to work this offseason.
San Francisco's biggest addition is their signing of Willy Adames. The Giants also signed Justin Verlander to help bolster the pitching staff.
They have not made many moves other than those two signings. They did, however, trade Taylor Rogers to the Cincinnati Reds for a minor league pitcher. One could argue San Francisco got a little bit worse with that trade, but Posey and the front office had their reasons for making the deal.
Focusing on what the Giants do have is what makes the future of baseball in San Francisco exciting.
The Giants have one of the best infields in baseball with Tyler Fitzgerald, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman and LaMonte Wade Jr. Those four players combined for 82 home runs and 258 RBI in 2024. They are all pretty good with the glove, as well.
Behind the dish, they have one of the better catchers in the MLB.
Patrick Bailey did not have the best numbers hitting wise, but his expected batting average was 24 points higher than his actual batting average. He also does a great job not chasing pitches and hitting the ball hard, so the offense is going to come around for the young catcher at some point.
Defense is where Bailey really excels.
In 2024, the former first round pick ranked in the 100th percentile in framing, the 98th percentile in caught stealing above average and the 97th percentile in pop time. This defense earned him a Gold Glove award.
The Giants have some good outfielders, as well.
Heliot Ramos and Mike Yastrzemski are everyday players for San Francisco, but they are missing a solid third option until Jung Hoo Lee comes back healthy.
Still, the Giants have a lot to be excited about when it comes to their lineup.
As mentioned, they traded one of their best relievers earlier this offseason. They also had to send Camilo Doval to Triple-A for a little bit because of his struggles in 2024. He is a former All-Star closer and San Francisco is hoping he can get back to that status.
If he can, the Giants will have a great bullpen with Ryan Walker, Tyler Rogers and Spencer Bivens in the mix.
The starting rotation will have Logan Webb, Justin Verlander and a healthy Robbie Ray. The next two spots are up for grabs, but they have good options to choose from there.
The path to getting back to winning is not going to be easy, but San Francisco is on the right track.
Posey is going to make sure of that.