Buster Posey Plans to Honor San Francisco Giants History in New Approach
The San Francisco Giants are going to be doing some things differently in the era of Buster Posey at the helm of the franchise.
Posey replaces the recently let go Farhan Zaidi on the heels of what has been a dark run for the organization. After winning three championships in five years to start the 2010s, the last decade has not been nearly as kind as the previous one.
With seven missed postseasons in the last eight years, Posey becomes the president of baseball operations for a ball club that is desperate to get back to the winning ways it saw when he was the team's catcher.
One of the things that Posey plans on changing is the lack of a nod to the team's past success in the previous administration.
A recent article from NBC Sports Bay Area revealed that under the previous administration, much of the memorobilia, photos, and trophies from the team's three World Series titles was removed from the clubhouse in an effort to look to the future rather than dwelling on the past.
The hiring of Posey is not only an acknowledgement of the past, it's an attempt to get back to it. And Posey is hoping he's not the only one, saying recently that he has discussed bringing back fellow legend Madison Bumgarner is some sort of role along with other Giants greats.
"I don't know if I should say it was surprising on my end that [Bumgarner is] showing a willingness, I think I'm just happy. I'm happy that a guy like him wants to possibly give back to a younger generation of players," Posey said. "And I just think that again, you talk about somebody that's been through the fire and somebody that is just the ultimate competitor and I think would just have a wealth of knowledge to share with young pitchers. And also it's fun when you're a player when you get to see these guys come in the clubhouse."
Posey went on to name guys like Will Clark and Barry Bonds as people he wants around the clubhouse in a constant reminder to players of what this franchise is capable of being when it reaches its maximum potential.
One of the most storied franchises in baseball having the type of lean years it has been is not going to be accepted anymore, and Posey is going to be at the forefront of leading that charge.
Seemingly keen on turning the page from what has been a difficult period for San Francisco, Posey is the right man to not only know what it takes to win, but make Giants fans proud while doing it.