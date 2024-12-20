Farhan Zaidi Says Months Since San Francisco Giants Firing Have Been 'Tough'
The San Francisco Giants marked the end of an era at the conclusion of the 2024 season with the firing of Farhan Zaidi as president of baseball operations and subsequent hiring of Buster Posey in his place.
Zaidi's dismissal comes on the heels of seven missed postseason in the last eight years for the franchise including just one playoff appearance in his six years at the helm. Outside of an outlier 107-win 2021 season that really came out of nowhere and still saw an early playoff exit, the franchise just had not been competitive enough to be encouraged that they were moving in the right direction.
Zaidi made an appearance on Foul Territory to talk about his tenure with the Giants, what went wrong, some of the controversial moments throughout his stint, and much more. But one of the more interesting parts of the segment was him talking about how difficult it's been since San Francisco decided to move in a different direction and how people reaching out has made it better.
"As tough as the last couple of months have been, and make no mistake whether you're a player getting released or DFA'd or a front office executive being let go, it's tough and you miss the game," Zaidi said. "But having people connect, reach out, see if I was interested in coming on board, that's been awesome."
Zaidi went on to confirm previous reporting that he had been speaking with his former team and Giants arch rival Los Angeles Dodgers about a possible role, but says he's in no rush to take a new job.
"I have spoken to the Dodgers, I've spoken to some other teams. Still kind of figuring it out. The person who really wants me to figure it out is my wife, so I gotta get on that and get something done pretty soon," he finished with a chuckle.
Seeing Zaidi wind up back with the Dodgers wouldn't exactly be a huge shock. Spending four years as the team's general manager prior to leaving for San Francisco, Zaidi is partially credited with helping to assemble the core of the team who is obviously now the envy of the baseball world. It's unfortunate the way things worked out with the Giants and fans would likely be angry if he went right back to Los Angeles after six lean years in San Francisco, but it would probably be the best fit for an executive who is still thought of very highly across league circles.
For the Giants, things are working out just fine thus far under Posey, giving Willy Adames the highest contract in franchise history and now pursuing one of the best pitchers in baseball in Corbin Burnes after Zaidi's tenure was marked by finishing second for superstars.
By the sounds of it, parting ways with Zaidi could work out to have been mutually beneficial for both sides down the line.