Choosing Team MVP for San Francisco Giants Not Easy After Hot Start
The San Francisco Giants are off to one of their best starts to a season in quite some time and expectations might be starting to change.
Coming into the year, the Giants were expected to be about a .500 team, which likely would have resulted in a fourth-place finish in the National League West.
However, despite the offseason not being overly flashy, San Francisco is off to a hot start and looking like they could be a playoff contender.
So far, the team has shown a great balance between their starting rotation, bullpen, and lineup.
With all three units chipping in, it’s easy to understand why the team has been successful.
Furthermore, the early success has showcased that this team has a lot more talent than last year.
However, with the team lacking a superstar, figuring out the best player on the team in 2025 is a bit tricky, especially with some players really stepping up.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently predicted that Matt Chapman would be the Giants' MVP in 2025 based on his excellent performance at the plate and in the field.
“You could go with offseason signee Willy Adames or workhorse Logan Webb here, but Matt Chapman earned a new six-year, $151 million deal after posting a 5.4 WAR in his first season with the Giants,” Kelly wrote.
In 2024, Chapman was certainly the team MVP after a great campaign. The talented third baseman was deserving of getting the massive contract extension that he received, and he could be viewed as a key contributor for years to come.
However, this season is proving that there is a lot more talent on the team than last season, with Chapman potentially not the best player on the team anymore.
This winter, San Francisco was able to sign Willy Adames to a massive long-term deal. He has the potential to be the best player on the team, and is one of the best slugging shortstops in the league.
Furthermore, there are also two younger players who might emerge as the team MVP from the outfield.
Both Heliot Ramos and Jung Hoo Lee are off to strong starts and are a major reason why the Giants’ offense looks much better compared to last year.
However, while there is certainly more offensive talent around him, Chapman is still one of the best defenders in the league, which could be the difference maker.
Overall, the Giants having a conversation about whom the MVP of the franchise is a good thing and shows that there is some strong talent on the squad this campaign.