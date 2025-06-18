Did New Giants Star Rafael Devers Throw Shade at Red Sox With His Position Comments?
The San Francisco Giants capped off what was a historic day for the franchise on Tuesday afternoon with a 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, but that is not what many will remember looking back many years from now.
New Giants slugger Rafael Devers made his Bay Area debut and was sensational, collecting two hits including a crushed RBI double into the right field gap which temporarily gave San Francisco the lead.
Devers bagged another hit later in the game, but the Giants could not get another run on the board and were defeated.
The most significant part of the day -- even with the strong performance and eventual loss -- was the introductory press conference where any San Francisco fan who may have doubted this move to acquire Devers was won over.
With Barry Bonds in the house and every one of his new teammates stopping by, excitement had not been this high amongst the fanbase in a very long time.
The new lease on what Devers is willing to do position wise was perhaps the biggest breath of fresh air.
A huge part of the reason the Boston Red Sox traded their star slugger was the dramatics with his positional situation following bringing Alex Bregman in to play third base and then subsequently asking Devers to play first after they already moved him to designated hitter.
The 28-year-old put any potential problems to rest very quickly and said he arrived to the Giants ready and willing to play any position he's asked.
Though clearly things were not handled correctly in Boston both by Devers and the team, there clearly was an element of the Red Sox not being completely transparent with their star.
The original idea surrounding Bregman revolved around Devers staying at third and Bregman playing second, but the minute they actually got Bregman, that plan seemed to change.
Had Devers been communicated with openly and honestly, it likely never even makes it out of the Boston clubhouse.
Instead, things got so volatile that the Red Sox felt the need to trade him.
Third base in San Francisco long-term is out with Matt Chapman in the fold, but according to Buster Posey, Devers is going to play both first base and designated hitter.
With Bryce Eldridge on his way and potentially being the first baseman of the future, Devers showing up with an open mind and a willingness to do whatever is needed to help the team win is a tremendous start to his tenure.
