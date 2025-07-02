Five San Francisco Giants Targets to Watch as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
The San Francisco Giants may need some help as the MLB trade deadline approaches on July 31.
Since shaking up the landscape with the trade for Rafael Devers, the Giants have slipped. They’re no longer in prime striking distance of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West Division. But a wild card berth is still quite attainable.
San Francisco has a tremendous starting rotation and a bullpen. That doesn’t mean the Giants wouldn’t take more pitching. But the focus is likely to be on bolstering an offense that, for now, has only seen a minor boost from Devers to this point.
Here are five players that the Giants could pursue to reinforce their roster for the final two months of the season.
INF Ryan McMahon, Colorado
The Giants are not getting much production on the right side of their infield. McMahon is a versatile infielder who can play multiple positions and has pop. He’s hit for 20 or more home runs in each of his last four seasons and is pointed toward a fifth even has his slash line is below his standard.
He has two years and $32 million remaining on his contract after this season. That’s not a bad thing for the Giants, who wouldn’t mind locking in an answer at second base that has an offensive track record.
1B Ryan O’Hearn, Baltimore
He’s a snug fit. He’s having the best offensive season of his career with a team that is diving toward being a seller at the trade deadline. There appears to be little chance of him returning to Baltimore as the Orioles are trying to groom a younger (and cheaper) Coby Mayo to take over.
San Francisco would like to try and make Devers the long-term answer at first base. He’s not ready for that right now. O’Hearn is. Acquiring him would keep the important long-term pieces in their places.
OF Taylor Ward, Los Angeles Angels
He’s cheap power. Ward is already past 20 home runs, and he’s hit that mark three times in the last four seasons. That’s important to consider as he comes with one more year of team control if the Angels deal him.
Where do you put him in the short term? He would have to be in a rotation with the current starters. But when the Giants allow Mike Yastrzemski to walk in free agency — which they’re almost certain to do — Ward has a place to play in 2026.
1B Josh Naylor, Arizona
First, the Diamondbacks would have to be willing to trade with a division rival. Second, they would have to think they’re out of the playoff race. And, frankly, Arizona is still in it.
But, near the deadline, if the Giants haven’t landed a first baseman and the D-backs have faded, then Naylor becomes an option.
He’s not hitting home runs at the clip he was last season, but he could still reach at least 20 for the fourth straight season.
1B Rhys Hoskins, Milwaukee
He’s having a resurgent season in Milwaukee. But even as he batted .214 last year, he hit 26 home runs.
The Brewers are still in a pennant race. Former Brewers star Willy Adames has had a less-than-agreeable first season with the Giants. Still, they need first base help, Hoskins would be cheap and he’s a free agent after the season.
