Former Giants Top Prospect Might Be Ready for Breakout in Second Half
After a fantastic start to the season for the San Francisco Giants, the team will now be focused on the playoff push in the second half.
Not too many people would have expected the Giants to be doing as well as they have so far before the start of the year. This felt like a team that was going to be capped at around .500 and not compete in the National League West.
However, with the Arizona Diamondbacks struggling, it has been San Francisco that has made the most of it.
More News: Giants Must Get More Production From Rafael Devers in Second Half of the Season
The Giants are battling for an NL Wild Card spot as of now, and with contenders likely set to improve, so must San Francisco.
While they recently added Rafael Devers in a blockbuster deal, more might be needed to grab a playoff spot in the ultra-competitive NL.
President of baseball operations Buster Posey very well might look at some more external options before the trade deadline, but they could also look to promote from within. If some of their young players could come up and make an impact, that would help improve their chances of making the playoffs as well.
More News: Giants Reportedly Calling Up Matt Gage, Will Finally Make Long-Awaited Team Debut
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Giants former top prospect Marco Luciano being a potential breakout player for the franchise in the second half.
“Once viewed as the shortstop of the future in San Francisco and a consensus top-50 prospect in baseball before the 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 seasons, Luciano has hit just .217 with 45 strikeouts in 126 plate appearances in the majors,” he wrote.
The 23-year-old infielder has been regarded as one of the best prospects in the system for the last number of years but hasn’t made an impact in the Majors just yet.
More News: Giants Farm System Skyrockets Up From Last Place in Rankings After 2025 MLB Draft
So far, he has played some games both in 2023 and 2024, but the numbers have been uninspiring. He has slashed just .217/.286/.304 in 41 games, showing quite a bit of room for improvement.
However, despite the struggles the previous two campaigns in brief chances, he has performed very well in the minors this season.
At Triple-A, he has slashed .227/.343/.457 with 19 home runs in 83 games played. A middle infielder with that kind of pop shows why he has been considered a top prospect in the organization, and perhaps a call-up soon will happen.
More News: Former Giants Managing General Partner Bill Neukom Dies at 83
Second base has been a weakness for San Francisco in 2025, and Luciano could be the answer from within.
If he can perform like he has in the minors in the Majors, he could be a spark for the Giants in the second half.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.