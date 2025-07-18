Giants Reportedly Calling Up Matt Gage, Will Finally Make Long-Awaited Team Debut
It has been over a decade since Matt Gage was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 10th round of the 2014 MLB draft.
He did not make his Major League debut until June of 2022, with a stint in the Mexican League and an independent league taking place before he returned to a Major League Baseball organization in 2021.
More News: Which Giants Draft Pick Will Make His MLB Debut the Fastest?
But now, the lefty is set to play for the team that drafted him after all these years.
Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported the Giants will recall the 6-foot-3 left-handed pitcher. Gage will be joining the team north of the border as they get set to take on the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays.
More News: Giants Release Two Young Outfield Prospects From Their Minor League System
This is a long time coming for both parties after he spent the first four years of his professional career with San Francisco's minor league affiliates.
Ironically, Gage made his debut with the Blue Jays in 2022. During that season he saw action in 11 games and posted a 1.38 ERA in 13 full innings. He struck out 12, walked six and held opponents to a .146 batting average.
More News: Giants Ace Dominates, Star Reliever Struggles in All-Star Game
This year, he started off with the Detroit Tigers and played in six games where he performed well, not allowing a single run in six outings and 5.2 innings pitched.
The Giants already have the best bullpen in terms of ERA in the sport, but adding a left-hander to the mix to create even more depth is never a bad idea.
Gage could prove to be an important addition to this relief staff down the stretch, making an impact for the team that first took a chance on him over a decade ago.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.