Former San Francisco Giants First Round Pick Holds Showcase for Scouts
As the start of Spring Training draws near and the free agency market winds down, there are still players out there hoping to earn contracts for the 2025 season.
That includes right-handed pitcher Tyler Beede, the former first round pick of the San Francisco Giants in the 2014 MLB draft and member of the team from 2019
According to Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 in Houston, Beede and his representatives held a showcase for interested teams to watch him throw, and clubs like the Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals were in attendance.
During his time in orange and black, Beede made 33 appearances including 24 starts for the Giants. In his tenure, he surrendered an ERA of 5.39 over 135.1 innings pitched while striking out 128 opponents.
Beede made two starts, including his MLB debut, during the 2018 season before settling in as a member of San Francisco's starting rotation during the 2019 season. He did not play in 2020 and made only one appearance in 2021, and the Giants designated him for assignment after just six games in 2022, and Beede ultimately landed with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Beede's struggles continued in the Steel City, as he allowed 30 earned runs in 52.1 innings pitched as a Pirate on a team that was just trying to get to the end of the 2022 season.
Ahead of the 2023 campaign, Beede followed a path that many struggling pitchers have taken in a bid to revitalize their careers, and he signed in Japan as a member of the Yomiuri Giants. He performed respectably there, with a 3.99 ERA in the Central League.
That was enough to catch the eyes of the Cleveland Guardians, one of the best organizations in terms of getting the most out of their pitchers, and in limited action in 2024 in Cleveland, Beede struck out 18 hitters in 14 innings pitched, the first time in his career that he struck out more than a batter per inning.
According to Alexander, Beede's fastball sat between 93 and 95 miles per hour. That would represent a slight uptick from what he flashed in Cleveland last year, as Baseball Savant had his average fastball at 93.2 miles per hour last season.
The data at Baseball Savant also shows strong performance in strikeout percentage, whiff rate and barrel rate, all crucial metrics in predicting the success of a pitcher.