Former San Francisco Giants General Manager Hired by Atlanta Braves
The San Francisco Giants underwent some changes from an organizational level this offseason.
After another year of missing the playoffs that marked three in a row, ownership decided it was time to move on from their president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi, after he joined the franchise on Nov. 6, 2018 and only produced one postseason appearance during his tenure.
The Giants decided to hire franchise legend Buster Posey to take over this role, and like with all changes in leadership at the top, there was a trickle-down effect for other positions in the front office.
San Francisco's general manager under Ziadi the past two years was Pete Putila, and after he was also a casualty of the regime change, he is now onto his next venture.
According to Jorge Castillo of ESPN, Putila has been hired as an assistant general manager by the Atlanta Braves, more specifically overseeing the club's international scouting department. This also means he's now the third assistant GM working under president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos.
Prior to his stint with the Giants, Putila was a longtime staff member of the Houston Astros.
He began his career as an intern before climbing his way up the ranks in the baseball operations department and ending as an assistant general manager under two different regimes before taking the GM job with San Francisco.
Putila worked as the chief lieutenant in the baseball operations department as his primary role with the Giants.
When Posey was hired, the former legendary player announced a role change for the longtime executive, but now as Castillo reported, Putila be leaving the franchise as a whole.