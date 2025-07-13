Four Giants Players Who Could Use Willy Adames-Like Turnaround in Second Half
The San Francisco Giants have had a nice season overall, but it hasn't all been sunshine and rainbows. Their year could be even better if a handful of stars begin playing closer to expectations.
Willy Adames is someone who started the season disappointing, but has played his way into good graces by putting together a very nice stretch during the summer months.
In 36 games since the start of June, Adames has posted a .258/.347/.476 slash line. Heading into that stretch, he had been slashing just .207/.291/.329.
More News: Giants Pitcher Justin Verlander Accomplishes Unfortunate Feat
Here are a couple other players the Giants could benefit from having a similar turnaround.
Patrick Bailey
Bailey came out strong on the defensive side, winning an NL Gold Glove in his second year. That made it possible to ignore his deficiencies at the plate, but it might be close to getting beyond that point this time around.
Through 74 games, he has posted just a .200/.2567/.298 slash line with two home runs and 26 RBI. That is even after hitting .500 with one of those home runs in his last three games.
If he can at least be average at the plate, that would be a massive win. Instead, his walk rate has dropped, and his strikeout rate has skyrocketed nearly eight points to 30.9%.
Ryan Walker
Walker was a breakout star from last season after he posted a 1.91 ERA over 80 innings with a 0.850 WHIP and 11.1 K/9. He even stole the closing job from Camilo Doval heading into 2025.
More News: Giants Land Top Prep Shortstop in Latest MLB Mock Draft
Pretty much everything has been worse for the 29-year-old this season. Over his first 39 appearances, his ERA is up to 4.33 with a 1.075 WHIP and 8.4 K/9.
The stuff is still there, but he has stopped hitting his locations on a consistent basis.
Tyler Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald was another breakout star from last year who has taken a massive step back in 2025. He's not even on the Major League roster anymore, as he was sent back down to Triple-A for a reset.
More News: Giants Can’t Afford To Have Strength of Team Falter in Second Half
In 63 games, he has posted just a .227/.287/.333 slash line with three home runs and 13 RBI. He is hitting for a bit more average down in the minors, but the power still needs to come back.
Rafael Devers
It is far too early to freak out about the decision to acquire Devers, but it is impossible to ignore that he has been in a bit of a slump since the trade.
In 23 games, he has posted a .220/.350/.354 slash line with two home runs and nine RBI. The good news is that it seems as though he can hit in Oracle Park, he just needs to find that consistency again.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.