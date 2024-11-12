San Francisco Giants Ace Linked to Boston Red Sox in Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants are getting set for a very important offseason, as the team hopes to improve with new leadership in the front office.
It has been a few tough campaigns for the Giants, as they have missed the playoffs for the last three seasons and other teams in the division seem to be light years ahead of them in terms of talent.
One of the reasons for the lack of talent has been the inability to bring in star free agents. Last offseason, San Francisco did get a couple of big names to sign late in the free agency process, as both Blake Snell and Matt Chapman signed what were essentially one-year deals.
While the Giants locked Chapman up to a contract extension during the season, Snell decided to decline his option, making him a free agent once again this offseason.
As one of the better pitchers available, the southpaw will likely be getting the deal that he desired last year this winter. Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report spoke about the Boston Red Sox being a potential landing spot for the left-hander.
“So much has been made about the shortcomings of Blake Snell. Yes, he's not a workhorse. He's more likely to go five or six innings when he takes the ball than seven or eight innings. That's something to consider as you determine whether he is worth a major investment. With that said, this is one of seven players in MLB history to win a Cy Young Award in both leagues. He rebounded from a difficult first half this past season with the Giants to perform like one of the best pitchers in baseball after the All-Star break, posting a 1.45 ERA across 12 starts in the second half of the season.”
While Snell will likely never be a workhorse on the mound at this stage in his career, he is capable of being one of the best pitchers in baseball when he is on. 2024 was a challenging season for the southpaw, as he signed very late and had no time to properly prepare. However, in the second half of the season, he was incredible and showed that he was deserving of a big contract.
For the Red Sox, Snell makes a lot of sense with their need for an ace at the top of the staff. The veteran has pitched in the American League East prior with the Tampa Bay Rays, and he should be just fine pitching in Fenway Park.