Four Potential Giants Targets in First Round of 2025 MLB Draft
The San Francisco Giants have been one of the best teams in MLB this year, to the surprse of many. Now is the time to buy-in and try to maximize their new championship window.
For the second season in a row, the Giants will be selecting at the No. 13 slot in the MLB draft. Last year, they went with a college slugger.
Could that be what they do yet again?
There are actually a number of intriguing ways the 2025 MLB draft could play out for San Francisco. Here are four options they could consider in the first round, depending on how the board falls.
Jace LaViolette - Texas A&M
LaViolette could really end up going anywhere in the first round. He entered the year as one of the favorites to go first overall, but he had some struggles at the plate that now has his stock all over the place.
If he is on the board when the Giants pick, he could be a very intriguing swing.
The "down" season is him hitting just .258 with 66 strikeouts in just 56 games. He still had a nice power showing with 18 home runs, leading to a .258/.427/.576 overall slash line. He hit 29 home runs a year ago and 21 back in 2023.
The potential is clear.
Gage Wood - Arkansas
Speaking of potential, Wood's fastball might be the single most effective pitch in this draft class. It helped him pitch just the third no-hitter in College World Series history, striking out 19 along the way.
In his first year as a starter, he didn't show the most promising workload when he ended with 37.2 innings over 10 starts. When he was on the bump, though, he was fun to watch.
The 21-year-old had a 3.82 ERA with a whopping 69 strikeouts in those 37.3 innings.
Ike Irish - Auburn
Irish makes sense if he is on the board for San Francisco, in that he could end up working either at catcher or in the outfield.
It would be great if Patrick Bailey could end up working out in the long term, but he hasn't improved at the plate. The Giants need to start keeping their options open.
Irish has a high defensive ceiling wherever he ends up, and he posted a .364/.469/.710 slash line with 19 home runs and 11 stolen bases this past season.
Kruz Schoolcraft - Oregon (HS)
The only prep school player on the list, Schoolcraft offers a little bit different of an option.
If they want to go straight most potential available, it's hard to argue against a 6-foot-8 southpaw who has a fastball that is already up to 97 mph to pair with a very intriguing slider.
