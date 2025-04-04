Giants Baseball Insider

Four San Francisco Giants Players Named Potential Trade Candidates

Depending on how this season plays out, there are four San Francisco Giants players who could see themselves get traded this year.

Dylan Sanders

Mar 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Jordan Hicks against the Milwaukee Brewers during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix.
The San Francisco Giants are hoping to be contenders this year and have gotten off to a surprisingly hot start.

Should the season go awry, though, they are also built to be reshaped at the trade deadline.

There are a number of ways the Giants could end up being active when that time comes. They could swap players in hopes to stay competitive, sell off rentals or even unload some struggling talents.

Among the tradeable players on their roster, these are the most likely as of now:

Jordan Hicks

There is no reason to rush a Hicks trade right now, given that he's only in the second year of a four-year deal.

What could force a move is if he is unwilling to move back to the bullpen full-time if his transition to the starting rotation doesn't work out.

His first start of the year went very well, though, yielding six scoreless innings with only one hit allowed against the Houston Astros.

Camilo Doval

Trading Doval is all about gauging his value on the market. He lost the closing job in San Francisco, but other teams could still view him as a top option for that role.

The value of moving him to another team for a good return could be greater than just using him in a setup role.

The 27-year-old is looking vintage early on in 2025, so the Giants may want to keep him and let him close games out again if his play continues.

Mike Yastrzemski

Yastzemski is a part of the outfield platoon, which goes against what Buster Posey wants to do in the long term. He's also on an expiring contract.

The 34-year-old veteran has had a solid start to the year, collecting five hits in his first 15 at-bats.

With a career 114 OPS+, he's a solid third outfielder and a great fourth option. He's also fantastic against right-handed pitching.

LaMonte Wade Jr.

Wade is in almost the same situation as Yastrzemski, except he has been slumping.

The 31-year-old has been considered a potential trade piece for a while now, so it wouldn't be a shock to see him moved.

Also like Yastrzemski, he is a platoon player. Wade is pretty useless against left-handed pitching, so it's hard for him to be an everyday guy.

It's unlikely that San Francisco gives him a big extension with Bryce Eldridge coming down the pipeline, so it might be a good idea to move him while it can still get something in return.

