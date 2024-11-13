San Francisco Giants Change in Mentality Makes Two Players Trade Candidates
The San Francisco Giants enter this offseason with hopes of competing soon.
While that likely means opening up their pockets in free agency, they could also look to flip a couple of veterans to fill out the roster elsewhere.
Two of their players were recently considered among the most likely to be traded this offseason by former MLB executive Jim Bowden of The Athletic.
Slugging first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr was ranked at No. 13 and veteran outfielder Mike Yastrzemski followed close behind at No. 15.
"In a departure from the previous administration, the Giants’ new front office leadership, led by president of baseball operations Buster Posey, appears to want to emphasize everyday players more than platoon types," said Bowden.
That was the reasoning given for both players being considered trade candidates. The team could look to bring in different player types to fill their roles.
Wade had a solid season, posting a .260/.380/.381 slashing line with eight home runs and 34 RBI. He was considered an All-Star candidate before an extended trip to the injured list derailed his season.
He has played first base for a while, but isn't a natural defender there. While his bat has been a positive, the team may want to find a bit more balanced and traditional of a first baseman.
The 30-year-old's bat doesn't carry the same home run power that most look for out of the position.
He has always been a player on the verge of breaking out, that is part of why his injury was so heartbreaking. Perhaps a new environment that is less punishing to lefties could lead to him finally reaching that next level.
San Francisco could certainly do worse at first base. If they want a more traditional player there, however, Wade does make sense as someone that could bring in a solid return.
Yastrzemski is another interesting bat. He doesn't offer much in the field, but does provide home run power.
The 34-year-old posted a .231/.302/.437 slashing line with 18 home runs and 57 RBI. He was especially punishing to right-handed pitchers.
There could be plenty of value there for a contending team that wants another left-handed bat in their lineup next season.
These two names popping up signifies that the Giants would like to improve in the field this offseason, which would be a solid move in Posey's first few months of running the team.