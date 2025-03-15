Four San Francisco Giants Predictions Before Opening Day of 2025 MLB Season
The San Francisco Giants have enough talent to contend for a playoff spot, but they play in the toughest division in baseball.
That puts the Giants in a difficult position as a quality, veteran team since they have an uphill battle for a postseason berth.
Opening Day is on the horizon, so here are five predictions for San Francisco's 2025 campaign.
September Will Determine Team's Season
The reality is, the Los Angeles Dodgers are probably going to win the NL West for the 12th time in the last 13 years.
That makes the Wild Card the Giants' best path to the playoffs.
From September 8-21, San Francisco plays six games against the Arizona Diamondbacks and seven versus the Dodgers.
Barring brutal injury luck, the Giants should still be alive in the NL Wild Card race entering that stretch of their schedule.
If they play well, especially against the Diamondbacks, they have a shot to get into the playoffs.
If they bomb during those 13 games, San Francisco likely spends October on the couch.
Willy Adames Becomes All-Star For First Time
The Giants made a big splash this offseason by bringing in Adames, who has hit at least 30 homers in two of the last three years, and at least 20 in five of his seven big league seasons.
That's impressive power for a shortstop, to the point that it's surprising he's never been an All-Star.
Adames' Midsummer Classic exclusion ends in 2025, solidifying himself as the new centerpiece of San Francisco's lineup.
Jung Hoo Lee Bounces Back
Spring training stats mean very little in the grand scheme of things, but Lee's hitting .300 with two homers through 30 at-bats this spring.
That's very encouraging for a rookie who only had 145 at-bats before a torn labrum cost him the rest of his 2024 season.
If the Giants are going to make the playoffs in 2025, they will need a strong year from Lee.
Justin Verlander Defies Father Time
Verlander just turned 42 years old, making him one of the most unique baseball players in recent memory.
He's going to make a big impact on the team's culture, to the point where he has basically become an extra coach on staff. He's still throwing in the mid-90s, so no one should be counting out what he could contribute on the bump in 2025.
He has a fantastic Comeback Player of the Year story, but he's already won the award and there is a ton of competition in that race in 2025.
Still, expect Verlander to be a factor in that race behind an age-defying season, one that might lead to him returning to the big leagues again in 2026.