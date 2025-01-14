Full Details of San Francisco Giants Deal with Justin Verlander Revealed
Justin Verlander’s one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants features a base salary of $15 million, as reported.
But there are some incentives and one important detail that leads one to believe the Giants are hoping the deal with the soon-to-be 42-year-old will work out.
First, the incentives. He could max out at $750,000, per the New York Post.
He can receive $200,000 if he wins the MVP. He can receive $150,000 if he finishes second and $50,000 if he finishes third.
The same applies if he wins the Cy Young. He’s won three in his career.
Verlander can receive $150,000 if he is named the World Series MVP. He can get $100,000 if he is named the MVP of the National League Championship Series and $100,000 if he is named an All-Star.
Now for the important detail. Verlander and his agent negotiated a no-trade clause, meaning that if the Giants find themselves in a position to have to trade him, they’ll need his permission to do so.
If he’s able to reach many of those incentives, it would mean he’ll have reclaimed the form that made him a Cy Young winner.
He’s coming off perhaps the worst season of his career. Due to injuries, he only made 17 starts, going 5-6 with a 5.48 ERA with 74 strikeouts and 27 walks.
He’s won three Cy Young award, all in the American League and most recently in 2022 with the Houston Astros, when he went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA. With 218 strikeouts, he won the AL pitching triple crown. He also won an AL pitching triple crown in 2011.
He also has two World Series rings, both of which came with the Astros in 2017 and 2022.
For his career, he is 262-147 with a 3.30 ERA, with 3,416 strikeouts, putting him among the top pitchers in history in strikeouts.
He is a nine-time All-Star, the 2011 American League MVP, a two-time All-MLB first team selection, the 2006 AL rookie of the year and the 2022 AL comeback player of the year, as he was coming off Tommy John surgery, which led to him missing the entire 2021 campaign.
He also led the AL in victories four times, ERA twice, strikeouts five times and has pitched three no-hitters, the last of which was in 2019. He is one of only six pitchers that have three or more no-hitters for their career.