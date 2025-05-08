Giants Ace Logan Webb Predicted by MLB Insider to Land Massive Deal in Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants made a shrewd move when they agreed to a long-term extension with starting pitcher Logan Webb on April 14, 2023.
The two sides worked out a five-year, $90 million deal that bought out his years of arbitration and the first three years he wasn’t under team control for.
No one would argue about a player securing a long-term deal as early as possible because you never know what will happen. One injury and those millions of dollars could disappear forever.
But it is not a stretch to say that the contract with Webb is and will continue to be a steal for the Giants, presenting them with incredible value.
His AAV of $18 million is tied for 32nd in the MLB with Framber Valdez of the Houston AstrosYu Darvish of the San Diego Padres. Good luck finding and naming 31 starting pitchers who are better than Webb.
Some of the names on the list ahead of him include Marcus Stroman of the New York Yankees, Miles Mikolas of the St. Louis Cardinals, Lucas Giolito of the Boston Red Sox and his own teammate Robbie Ray, to name a few.
How Much Will Giants Star Logan Webb Earn on His Next Contract?
When he is eligible to become a free agent for the first time in his career following the 2028 campaign, he is going to cash in on a monster contract.
MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN believes that he is one of the players primed to land a nine-figure deal. Despite what his age will be when he hits the market, Webb has a pitching style that ages gracefully.
“Like Perdomo, Webb signed a multiyear deal that bought out three years of free agency, and he'll be 32 when he's a free agent following the 2028 season. With his sinker-slider-changeup trio, consistent command, a high groundball rate and a low home run rate, Webb, even at that age, is primed to be in high demand,” he wrote.
The San Francisco star has turned himself into one of the most dependable aces in the game and has put himself in a position to earn a significant raise.
Webb has led the MLB in innings pitched the last two years with 420.2. He has made at least 32 starts in three straight campaigns entering 2025 and is currently leading the league with eight games started.
His 1.85 FIP is the best in baseball, as his is 0.2 HR/9 ratio, giving up only one through 48.1 innings thus far.
Those numbers could improve even more given some of the bad luck he has faced with a batting average on balls in play of .355, well above the league average of .293. Some positive regression there and an already stellar stat line looks even better.
Webb already has a 1.3 WAR in large part because of a sudden uptick in strikeouts. His single-season career-high for K/9 entering the year was 9.6 and he has a career number of 8.2.
This year, he is up to 10.4, adding another wrinkle to his game as he cements his status as one of the best in the business.