Robbie Ray, Giants Approaching Franchise Record Not Seen Since Early 1990s
The San Francisco Giants were thrilled by what they saw out of Robbie Ray this spring.
After making his return for seven starts last season coming off the Tommy John surgery he underwent in May 2023, seeing Ray post a 1.86 ERA with 23 strikeouts and one walk across his five starts and 19 1/3 innings pitched during Cactus League play gave the Giants confidence that the left-hander could return to his past AL Cy Young-winning form.
There have been some bumps along the way this year -- namely his first outing of 2025 where he gave up three earned runs and the April 16 start where he gave up four -- but overall, the 2.84 ERA in eight starts to begin the season has been beyond encouraging.
Ray has given San Francisco a chance to win every time he's taken the mound, and that's exactly what this team has done.
Robbie Ray and the Giants' Winning Streak
The lefty has a 5-0 record this year, but even when he hasn't been credited with the win in the three others games, the Giants have still found a way to win those contests.
Per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, the eight straight wins that have occurred when Ray has taken the mound is the longest streak by a San Francisco starter since Bill Swift and the Giants won 11 of his starts in a row during the 1992 season.
It also ties the streak by Tim Lincecum when he went 5-0 and his team won the first eight starts that he had during the 2010 campaign, per Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle.
Ray has been a major story for the team this year.
San Francisco's decision to trade for him ahead of the 2024 season in exchange for Mitch Haniger, Anthony DeSclafani and cash considerations when they knew he wouldn't be available until the latter part of the year was seen as questionable at the time.
But after the Giants lost Blake Snell this winter, Ray has more than made up for that departure.
How long he and San Francisco can keep up this winning streak will be seen, but they are chasing down some franchise history with how they have performed.