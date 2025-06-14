Giants Top Prospect Mashes Long Home Run in Midst of His Cold Streak
The San Francisco Giants do not exactly have an elite farm system, but they do have a bona fide superstar at the top of their rankings who they have a ton of hope tied up into.
Young first baseman Bryce Eldridge ranks as the No. 19 overall prospect in Major League Baseball according to MLB Pipeline, and he's far and away the top name in the Giants organization.
Despite being just 20 years old, San Francisco promoted Eldridge a couple weeks ago from Double-A to Triple-A following a strong start to the season in 34 games with Richmond.
Eldridge -- who is currently the youngest player in the Pacific League -- got off to a hot start in his first two games that included a mashed destroyed grand slam. But since then, things have been a little bit rough.
As Eldridge tries to work his way through struggles over his first two weeks of Triple-A ball, he gave everyone a reminder on Thursday night why the Giants believe in him enough to have him at such a high level.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, while leading 4-2 with a runner on first base, Eldridge left no doubt with an opposite field moonshot which exited the bat at nearly 106 mph.
Though the display of power and ability is impressive for Eldridge, it comes in the middle of what has been a rough go of it in the first eight games.
After homering in his second contest, the bomb on Thursday night was just his fourth hit of the Triple-A campaign.
In those first eight games, Eldridge owns a slash line of .138/.235/.345 and has already struck out 12 times.
It's at least worth asking the question whether or not the slugger may be a little bit overwhelmed, but perhaps the home run can give him a little bit of confidence to get something going.
If anything, the rough start for Eldridge should prove to the Giants that they cannot rush him along and must let him continue to develop.
Look for Eldridge to very much have a spotlight on him in the coming months, but don't count on him making the climb to the Major Leagues in the immediate future.
