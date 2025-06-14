Disappointing Giants Star May Finally Be Turning Corner With Huge Week
The San Francisco Giants are on absolute fire, winning eight of their last nine including the series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night to get the weekend started off right.
Prior to the current hot streak, the lineup was close to hitting rock bottom when every single run seemed to be a major struggle to come by for the offense.
From disappointing performances by stars to unheralded players not doing much to raise their level of play to injuries being mixed in, it had been a slog to get runs on the board with very little trending in the right direction.
Though it remains to be seen if this current formula is going to be the answer for the long-term, there's no question things are going better right now.
One of the major reasons for that -- especially over the last week -- has been the long awaited emergence from lucrative signing Willy Adames with the bat in his hand.
When Adames was signed by San Francisco, it was on the largest free agent contract the organization had ever handed out. Hopes were high that the Giants had just landed their newest superstar and he would be blasting home runs at Oracle Park for years to come.
But it didn't start out that way.
All season long, despite being healthy, Adames has just not yet clicked in the Bay Area and was in the midst of putting together one of the worst seasons of his career.
However, the last four games prior to Saturday has been phenomenal for the slugger, and he's finally looking like the fearsome power hitter everyone thought he was.
Over the last week, Adames has slashed .375/.400/1.000 with three home runs, six RBI and six total hits in 16 at-bats.
The 29-year-old has a lot more work to do if he's going to win the trust of fans in San Francisco, but for what feels like the first time all season, he's finally showing signs of life.
As of June 14, Adames still owns a paltry slash line of .204/.289/.346 with just eight home runs and 32 RBI.
If he can keep things going in a positive direction, though, this will be a huge development for not only him, but this Giants offense as a whole.
