Giants' Acquisition of Veteran Starter Is Now Definitively a Fleece
On January 5, 2024, former American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray was traded from the Seattle Mariners to the San Francisco Giants. It was a surprising move with a strong mix of risk and upside. Ray was in the process of recovering from Tommy John surgery he received in May of 2023.
Ray did not make his Giants debut until July of last season and was exceptional, posting a no-hit five inning performance against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
In 2025, Ray has been exceptional, posting a 2.43 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 78 strikeouts. He's a big part of why San Francisco's pitching staff has been regarded as the best in the MLB. At 33 years old, he is showing flashes of his 2021 AL Cy Young campaign.
But how has the Mariners' return for Ray aged a year and a half after the transaction?
Anthony DeSclafani, RHP
Anthony DeSclafani was part of the Giants' organization from 2021 to 2023. In his last season there, he put up a 4.88 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 18 starts. He was previously with the Cincinnati Reds from 2015 to 2020.
DeSclafani was traded to Seattle as part of the Ray deal, but he never pitched for them. On January 9, 2024, he was sent as a part of a large package to the Minnesota Twins that sent Jorge Polanco to the Mariners.
Right as the 2024 season was beginning, DeSclafani received flexor tendon surgery on March 30 and missed the whole year.
DeSclafani, now 35-years-old, is currently in the New York Yankees minor league system as part of the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
Mitch Haniger, OF
Mitch Haniger was with the Seattle organization since his rookie season in 2017 and was an All-Star selection in 2018. On December 7, 2022, he signed a three-year, $43.5 million deal with San Francisco and slashed .209/.266/.365 in his one season.
When he was part of the Ray deal, Haniger found his way back to the Mariners and slashed .208/.286/.334. He was released by the Mariners right before the 2025 season on March 23 and is currently a free agent.
By proxy, Seattle traded away Ray for Polanco. And while the Mariners are having a good season of their own at 32-26, it seems clear that the Giants got the right side of the deal with both initial trade chips not even being in Seattle anymore. Or a major league roster at all.
San Francisco took the initial risk of getting Ray and is enjoying every bit of upside that came with that risk. And with young pitchers contributing in stronger ways than expected, the timing could not be better to make a real push for the postseason.