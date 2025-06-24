Giants Announce Brutal Injury Update on Star Top Prospect Bryce Eldridge
The San Francisco Giants have announced an unfortunate injury update on their top prospect, first baseman Bryce Eldridge, who has already made the climb to Triple-A.
As first reported by Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, Eldridge has a strain on his right hamstring and is going to miss at least three to four weeks after pulling up while running the bases for Sacramento over the weekend.
Missing a month of action is likely going to put to bed the already slim chance that Eldridge was going to make his Major League debut this season.
At just 20 years old, Eldridge is the youngest player in the Pacific League and though he has experienced some growing pains, he has also shown flashes of the power potential which makes him one of the highest rated hitting prospects in baseball.
Earning his promotion to Triple-A after slashing .280/.350/.512 with seven home runs and 20 RBI in 34 Double-A games this year, Eldridge has crushed three home runs and has 13 RBI in his first 16 games at the highest level of the minor leagues.
After an ugly start and potentially looking like they might have promoted him too early, Eldridge has raised his OPS over .700 and was trending in the right direction to be called up in the coming months.
Now losing a critical month of development, that in-house option to inject some power into a lineup which could be chasing a playoff spot down the stretch likely disappears.
Though it is of course a major bummer, it is certainly far from the worst case scenario and the Giants future star slugger should be just fine with a few weeks of rest.
