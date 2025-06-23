Giants Take Slight Dip in Power Rankings Despite Adding Rafael Devers
The San Francisco Giants hope that the acquisition of Rafael Devers will take their offense to another level and better complement their elite pitching staff.
While it's been a short period of time since the trade, the results have been mixed.
The Giants lost two out of three to the Cleveland Guardians, scoring exactly two runs in each game. They brightened up their weekend in dramatic fashion, facing Devers' former team in the Boston Red Sox, taking two out of three that saw Devers get his first home run in a San Francisco uniform.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter needs to see more, however.
He released his MLB power rankings and put the Giants at No. 10 after being at No. 9 last week.
He notes that Devers' individual numbers in his early stint with his new team has been less-than-exciting, but thinks there is room for growth.
"Devers went 5-for-23 with a double and a home run in his first six games in a Giants uniform, and the club finally has a true offensive star for the first time in years," Reuter wrote. "The Marlins and White Sox await this week, giving them a golden opportunity to take a bite out of the Dodgers' lead in the NL West standings."
The easy schedule with the Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins will not only help San Francisco gain some ground against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but it will ideally give Devers some momentum before heading into the home stretch before the All-Star break.
Winning those games are especially important, as the Dodgers have a layup series against the Colorado Rockies and will have their own battle against the White Sox after facing the Kansas City Royals.
Right now, the Giants' offense ranks 24th in average, 21st in OBP and 22nd in OPS.
It may take some patience from fans before they see the full influence of Devers' presence in the lineup to take control.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.