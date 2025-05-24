Giants Announce Who Will Fill Justin Verlander's Vacated Rotation Spot For Now
Injuries are inevitable during the marathon that is a Major League Baseball season, and the San Francisco Giants this past week became the latest team to be bit by the bug.
Right-hander Justin Verlander was moved onto the 10-day injured list this week with a pec issue, though manager Bob Melvin expressed confidence that it should be a minimum stay, meaning he would only miss two starts.
Even if that is indeed the case, someone needs to fill his spot, and it seems San Francisco has made a decision as to who that is going to be.
Kyle Harrison Moving Back into Starting Rotation for Giants
Last season, 23-year-old left-hander Kyle Harrison looked at times like he was the next big thing in the rotation for San Francisco over the course of his 24 starts.
He did not finish the season on a high note however and his overall numbers for the year -- though not horrible -- were not pretty. Finishing the season with an ERA of 4.56 and WHIP of 1.343 still as a very young pitcher, the jury was out on Harrison headed into the spring.
He responded with what was a brutal camp headlined by a lack of velocity and a 10.80 ERA over his three appearances, eventually being optioned back to Triple-A to start the season.
Then at the start of this month, Harrison returned to the big league roster coming off a strong beginning in Triple-A as the Giants designated Lou Trivino for assignment.
Since then, Harrison has made four appearances out of the bullpen and thrown 5.1 innings, pitching to a 3.38 ERA and 0.938 WHIP with seven strikeouts compared to just three walks.
Now, at least for the moment, he gets another chance at proving to the team why the starting rotation is where he belongs.
According to Justice De Los Santos of The San Jose Mercury News, Melvin told media Harrison is going to get to see two turns through the rotation, getting his first shot Saturday afternoon against the Washington Nationals.
Melvin expressed a sentiment of "wait and see" as to what will happen after that and Harrison needs to focus on doing what it takes to be successful over these two starts.
If the youngster does do a nice job however, San Francisco could wind up with an interesting dilemma on its hands as they continue to re-tool the rotation.