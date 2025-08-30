Giants Benefit From Having the Best Defensive Duo in Baseball at This Position
The San Francisco Giants have been playing under .500 baseball since the calendar flipped to May, but things are looking like they are beginning to click for the team.
It may be too little too late at this point, owners of a 66-68 record, but the team could set itself up well for 2026 and beyond. Building positive momentum down the stretch and finishing above the .500 mark would certainly help set things up for the future. It will also provide Buster Posey a chance to identify what positions need to be addressed this offseason.
Atop that list is likely going to be catcher, where Patrick Bailey is as elite as it gets defensively. But his performance with the bat is as bad as with the glove behind the plate. The Giants have been mentioned as the No. 1 landing spot for Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman in a trade, and it is easy to see why, despite the potential cost.
Things will have to be figured out with Rafael Devers, who is learning first base on the fly. Could he be shifted to designated hitter almost permanently once Bryce Eldridge is ready to play in the Major Leagues? Right field, where Luis Matos and Drew Gilbert are essentially auditioning for playing time, could also be addressed.
Giants Have Second Base Figured Out With Tyler Fitzgerald, Christian Koss
One position that is quickly moving off the list of needs is second base. Tyler Fitzgerald got the nod there out of the gate, moving over from shortstop, where Willy Adames is entrenched. He got off to a stellar start, but a trip to the injured list derailed him. Eventually, he was optioned back to Triple-A for a reset.
While he was not with the team, it was Christian Koss getting a shot to showcase what he can do. He was excellent in June with a .353/.361/.529 slash line in 37 plate appearances, but hasn’t been near that level of production in any other month. Both are going to be vying for the starting job over the winter and in spring training next year.
What this battle will come down to is which player can produce more consistently with the bat. Whoever can do that will more than likely be the everyday starter. That is because Fitzgerald and Koss are not only proving they can handle the position defensively, but also provide elite production.
Both players are in the top eight amongst second basemen when it comes to Defensive Runs Saved. Fitzgerald has been excellent transitioning over from shortstop with a +7. Koss isn’t far behind with a +6. That ranks No. 6 and No. 8, respectively, at the keystone.
To put into perspective how good those numbers are, they have produced them in 561.2 and 361 innings, respectively. Third baseman Matt Chapman, considered one of the best defenders in the entire sport, has +7 DRS in 889.1 innings. Despite not having as many opportunities, they are putting themselves in the elite tier of defensive infielders.
Infield defense is something the pitching staff has to be excited about moving forward. With Adames also turning things around after a slow start with the glove, San Francisco has a chance to be one of the strongest defensive infields in baseball. Fitzgerald could even find himself in right field depending on how the offseason unfolds.