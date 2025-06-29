Colorado Rockies Star Can be San Francisco Giants' Perfect Trade Deadline Fit
The San Francisco Giants are in the midst of what has been a special season both on the field and in the front office.
Now halfway through the first season of the Buster Posey era, the team is achieving more on the field than many thought they would and just secured who they hope is their star slugger for the next near decade in Rafael Devers.
Though the splash trade with the Boston Red Sox which sent waves throughout the baseball world was well ahead of the deadline, that does not mean the Giants should be done by any means.
This is a team that clearly has the pieces in place to make a real run not in the future, but right now in 2025. Posey, a former star catcher who is now the president of baseball operations, must continue to supplement what he has already built with external pieces in order to give this team the best chance to compete this year.
If San Francisco wants to solve potentially multiple of their issues both in the power hitting department as well as in the infield, they could look within their own division in order to make it happen.
The dreadful Colorado Rockies have one real trade piece that teams are going to covet, and it's third baseman Ryan McMahon.
Of course, Matt Chapman is going to be back manning the hot corner sooner rather than later, but McMahon has the experience and ability to play first and second base as well. As the Giants struggle badly on the right side of the infield, McMahon has the ability to play wherever they need him to on any given day.
The 2024 All-Star is having a bit of a down year by his own standards, but he is well on pace to cross the 20 home run threshold for the fifth season in a row.
Granted, Colorado is a much easier ballpark and atmosphere to hit in than San Francisco, however he is clearly capable of providing a spark.
In his near decade long Rockies career, McMahon has slashed .241/.323/.420, numbers that are not gaudy but are clearly capable of helping a Giants offense that is struggling right now.
With Colorado desperate to shed salary during this horrific campaign, McMahon could potentially be had for pennies on the dollar.
Look for San Francisco to at the very least be involved in the potential trade deadline negotiations with their rival for the versatile McMahon.
