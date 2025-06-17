MLB Insider Has Major Praise for Giants After Pulling Off Rafael Devers Blockbuster
The San Francisco Giants sent the baseball world for a loop when they completed a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox on Sunday evening.
In need of an upgrade for their lineup, the Giants acquired three-time All-Star Rafael Devers in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks, left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, outfield prospect James Tibbs III and right-handed pitching prospect Jose Bello.
It is a shocking turn of events, especially since the Red Sox were riding high coming off a sweep of their bitter rivals, the New York Yankees.
More News: Grading Surprise Rafael Devers Giants-Red Sox Blockbuster Trade
Evidently, the relationship between Boston and their star slugger was irreparable, allowing San Francisco to slide in and acquire a true difference maker for their lineup.
It is anyone’s guess how Devers will fit in with the Giants long-term. One of the issues that arose with the Red Sox was that he wanted to play third base, but they signed Alex Bregman in free agency to man the hot corner.
He could play there for the first few weeks of his tenure with San Francisco, with Matt Chapman sidelined.
More News: Giants Acquire Red Sox Star Rafael Devers in Shocking Blockbuster Trade
But once Chapman is healthy, he will be starting at third base every day as one of the best defensive players in baseball.
First base is an area of need for the Giants, but only short-term. They are patiently awaiting the arrival of top prospect Bryce Eldridge, another middle-of-the-order bat with immense power potential.
Long-term, Devers could be handling the designated hitter’s duties.
More News: San Francisco Giants Boss Gives Promising Update on Injured Cy Young Winner
Alas, figuring out the fit is something the team will handle because one thing is for certain: he is going to hit.
Offensive production is what San Francisco needed and they will get it from Devers, which is why MLB insider Ken Rosenthal spoke so highly of this deal from their perspective.
"They made this trade because other outlets, as we've seen, were closed to them,” Rosenthal said, referencing the lack of success the Giants have had when targeting players in free agency.
More News: Disappointing Giants Star May Finally Be Turning Corner With Huge Week
They were able to land shortstop Willy Adames this past winter, but signing free agent sluggers has been a major obstacle.
So to address the need, they made a trade for one of the best sluggers in the sport.
Devers will provide that middle-of-the-order presence the team has been lacking and take pressure off of everyone else in the lineup.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.