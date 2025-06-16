Giants Blockbuster Trade with Red Sox Shows Buster Posey is Serious About Winning
The San Francisco Giants rocked the baseball world late Sunday afternoon when news broke just before their series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers that they were making a shocking trade for one of the most feared power hitters in baseball.
Since the offseason and the drama between Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox, many have speculated on whether they could entertain trading him, but that noise seemed to die down the last several months.
Make no mistake, this deal -- and the timing of it -- caught everyone by surprise. More than that though, it should be a sign to the rest of the league: this is a new era of Giants baseball.
It was not for lack of trying, however former president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi just could not land that star player through free agency.
Falling short on the likes of Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani stung at the time and hurt even more this year with a team that was seemingly good enough to win now if they had an injection of offense to go along with pitching that has been fantastic.
In his first year at the helm, former franchise icon as a player, Buster Posey found a way to not just change the method of acquiring talent in the Bay Area, but change the perception of the organization as a whole.
Handing out the largest free agent contract in franchise history to Willy Adames before Devers comes in and dwarfs that number, San Francisco is very clearly willing to take the big swings required to win in today's day and age of Major League Baseball.
Posey was open about how difficult he found it to be to trade Kyle Harrison, but that this is a unique opportunity to add the superstar in his prime that they have not been able to over the last several years.
For a team that wants to build around young pitching, pulling the trigger and dealing away Harrison and Hicks shows that Posey is serious about winning, and winning right now.
The positional alignment, batting order, and other logistics surrounding Devers are still to be figured out, but the Giants have the big bat they have been craving for so long.
And it's all thanks to the aggressiveness of their new president of baseball operations.
If this move works out and Posey really does bring San Francisco back to prominence, he's going to have a chance to become as beloved as an executive as he was as a player.
