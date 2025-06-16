San Francisco Giants Ace Deemed 'Cornerstone Player' After Years of Success
It has been a fantastic start to the season for the San Francisco Giants, who have emerged early on as one of the best surprises in baseball.
Coming into the year, expectations weren’t overly high for the Giants. This team was largely predicted to come in fourth place in the extremely difficult National League West.
However, with some of the other teams in the division not meeting their expectations, it has been San Francisco who is fighting to be the best team.
Even though the Giants might not be the most talented team in the league, they have been led by one of the best bullpens in baseball along with a dynamic duo at the top of the rotation.
This has been a recipe for success for the team, with their mindset being to have strong pitching and defense. With the team being built on strong pitching and defense, it’s no surprise that their top player is in the rotation.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the cornerstone of the franchise being starting pitcher Logan Webb.
“Matt Chapman, Willy Adames, and Jung Hoo Lee are all signed for more years and more dollars than Webb, but the Giants ace is well on his way to a fifth consecutive season with a sub-3.50 ERA. Maybe even an NL Cy Young trophy, too," he wrote.
The All-Star right-hander has been one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball in recent years and is finally starting to get recognition for being one of the top pitchers in baseball.
So far this campaign, he has totaled a 6-5 record and a 2.58 ERA. While run support has been an issue for him at times, he always keeps San Francisco in the game and has been a workhorse for the organization.
With three straight seasons of over 190 innings pitched, Webb provides immense value by simply just picking up the ball when it is his time to start.
Pitchers staying healthy and going deep into games is becoming a thing of the past, but the All-Star is a bit of a throwback.
After starting to get his name in the NL Cy Young conversation the last couple of years, Webb will now be seeking to win the award. He is off to a strong start in 2025 but could use some help in the win department.
With the right-hander under contract for the next several campaigns, he is a strong choice to be named the cornerstone of the franchise. Hopefully, he will be able to help lead the Giants into the playoffs this season.
