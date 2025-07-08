Giants Baseball Insider

Giants Are Exceeding Expectations but Still Have Plenty of Work Left To Do

The San Francisco Giants have been one of the more pleasant surprises in baseball this season.

Kenneth Teape

Jul 3, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Andrew Knizner (21) (left) and San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray (38) celebrate Ray’s complete game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field.
Jul 3, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Andrew Knizner (21) (left) and San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray (38) celebrate Ray’s complete game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco Giants have been about as average as any team in the MLB over the last few years.

Entering 2025, they have won 80, 79 and 81 games in the previous three seasons, epitomizing mediocrity. The year before this stretch, the Giants won 107 games and finished in first place in the National League West.

One major difference existed between the 2021 squad and the teams of the last three years; Buster Posey was no longer the team’s starting catcher.

More News: Giants Bring Back Intriguing Young Catcher on Deal After He Clears Waivers

While Posey’s playing days have been over, he returned to the organization in an official, prominent role, being named president of baseball operations in their biggest move of the offseason.

His presence has been felt right away, with Posey bringing the same fearlessness to the front office as he did on the field as a player.

He has made some massive moves in his first year on the job, signing shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million deal as his first addition in free agency before signing future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander to a one-year, $15 million deal.

More News: Giants Activate Casey Schmitt From Injured List, Option Infielder Tyler Fitzgerald

San Francisco would get off to a hot start, exceeding what were low expectations coming into the campaign.

As shared by The Athletic (subscription required) in this week’s MLB power rankings, the Giants had a 26.2% chance of making the playoffs.

Those odds have jumped considerably, as the team is 50-42 entering play on July 8, right in the thick of the NL playoff race.

More News: AL Executive Shares Bold Take on What Giants Gave Up To Acquire Rafael Devers

Their odds now sit at 46.6%, as it means there is still work to do to make the postseason, but they are heading in the right direction.

“Like San Diego, San Francisco cooled off in May and June, with the Dodgers surging ahead in the division. The Giants will be jockeying with the Padres, Brewers, Cardinals, Reds and possibly the Diamondbacks for Wild Card positioning. It is an excellent outcome for a club that looked more likely to finish in fourth place when the season began,” wrote Andy McCullough of The Athletic.

Posey made another major addition during the season, acquiring Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox with hopes of jumpstarting what has been a dormant offense for most of the season.

More News: Will Buster Posey Change Giants' Past Strategy in Upcoming 2025 MLB Draft?

As it goes sometimes in baseball, since adding the star slugger to the lineup, San Francisco has gone 9-11, but they are starting to heat up again, riding a three-game winning streak and being victorious in five out of their last six contests.

This is a potentially dangerous team if the offense can start to click because they have the pitching to compete with any team.

Logan Webb and Robbie Ray are anchoring the starting rotation with a dominant bullpen behind them, highlighted by Randy Rodriguez, Tyler Rogers, Erik Miller and Camilo Doval.

For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/San Francisco Giants News