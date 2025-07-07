AL Executive Shares Bold Take on What Giants Gave Up To Acquire Rafael Devers
The San Francisco Giants made what will likely be the biggest trade of the 2025 MLB season when they acquired Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox a few weeks ago.
Their most pressing need was another middle-of-the-order bat to help boost what has been an inconsistent and sputtering offense.
Shortstop Willy Adames, who signed the largest contract in franchise history this past offseason when he agreed to a seven-year, $182 million deal, has not yet lived up to expectations.
Third baseman Matt Chapman missed time with an injury and center fielder Jung Hoo Lee cooled off since his hot start.
The Giants needed more offense to keep up with the other contenders in the National League, and Devers fit the bill.
Alas, since that point, the team has gone on a skid, losing 11 out of their 19 games played.
In a tie with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West when the Devers acquisition was announced, San Francisco is now sitting seven games back of the lead.
The three-time All-Star has struggled in his short tenure with the Giants with a .239/.353/.394 slash line. He isn’t the only one not producing, with San Francisco scoring the second-fewest runs in the NL over that time.
While the slow start is disheartening, one American League executive who spoke to Jayson Stark of The Athletic (subscription required) still likes the deal, especially because the Giants didn’t have to give up too much in their estimation.
“They clearly have had trouble attracting marquee, middle-of-the-order, name-brand bats. And they were able to acquire a 28-year-old guy whose track record is as long and as good as anybody’s. So I hope it works for them. I didn’t have any problem with anything they did. And I don’t think they’ll really miss anything they gave up if Rafael Devers is a good player for them,” said the AL exec, via Stark.
To land him, San Francisco parted ways with left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks, 2024 first-round pick James Tibbs III and right-handed pitching prospect Jose Bello.
Given the starting pitching depth the team has, moving on from Harrison and Hicks doesn’t hurt too much. If they need another arm during the second half, they have Carson Whisenhunt, Mason Black, Keaton Winn and Carson Seymour who can eat up innings.
Tibbs has some upside as a recent first-round pick, but expecting him to come close to the impact Devers can have at the Major League level in the near future is unrealistic.
There are some long-term questions about Devers’ fit with the team and the gargantuan contract he possesses, but it is hard to view this as anything but a win for the franchise.
A team in need of an impact offense bat acquired one of the best in baseball, improving their outlook immensely.
