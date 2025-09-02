Giants Exclusive Franchise History Matched by Rafael Devers With Recent Hot Streak
The San Francisco Giants shocked the baseball world when it was announced they were acquiring Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster trade.
A team in desperate need of a boost offensively was adding one of the top sluggers in the sport to the middle of their lineup. It looked to be the perfect fit, but things didn’t get off to the kind of start anyone expected. In fact, acquiring the three-time All-Star had an adverse effect on the team.
From the time he was added to the lineup through Aug. 25, San Francisco had the worst record in baseball. On the opposite end of the spectrum were the Red Sox, who had the third-best record. The Giants were tied for the fewest wins in the league with the Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals.
A lot of pressure was on Devers upon being acquired as a savior of sorts for the offense. Their big free agent addition, Willy Adames, wasn’t making much of an impact and the team needed more punch in the middle of the lineup. Unfortunately, things got worse before they got better.
The production he provided with San Francisco out of the gate paled in comparison to what he was doing with Boston beforehand. It was unlikely and unfair to assume he would fix all of their issues by himself, especially with so many other players falling short of expectations. Moving to a new team takes some time, but it looks like Devers is finally getting comfortable with the new surroundings.
Rafael Devers Has Made Giants History During Hot Streak
The Giants are the hottest team in baseball, winning eight out of their last nine games to climb back to the .500 mark. At the center of their success is Devers, who has caught fire. In his last four games, he has taken his performance to historic levels.
Over his last six games, he has a .522/.607/1.130 slash line. He has hit four home runs and two doubles with 10 RBI and 11 runs scored. Devers is seeing the ball incredibly well, showcasing his elite strike zone recognition, drawing five walks compared to seven strikeouts.
Reaching those plateaus over any six-game span is a rare achievement in the franchise's history. As shared by nugget chef on X, only three other players have had at least four home runs, five walks, 10 runs scored and 10 RBI over a six-game span, with Devers being the fourth. He joins Willie Mays, who did it in 1958, 1961 and 1962, Orlando Cepeda in 1961 and Barry Bonds in 1999 and 2000.
That is an impressive list for Devers to be a part of. He has come alive recently, showcasing exactly why San Francisco wanted to add him to the middle of their order as a bat that could anchor their lineup. It is no coincidence that the team’s performance has improved since he started playing at a high level.