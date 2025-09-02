Giants in Midst of Power Surge Not Accomplished by Any Other MLB Team This Season
After multiple months of futility, something looks to have clicked for the San Francisco Giants over the last few weeks.
The team was one of the most pleasant surprises in baseball after the first month of the season with a 19-12 record. But, since the calendar flipped to May, the Giants had three consecutive losing months. After hovering right around the .500 mark, the bottom fell out in July, when San Francisco went 9-15, and early August.
On Aug. 22, the team dropped a season-high seven games under the .500 mark. In the midst of a four-game losing streak and coming off the worst home stretch in franchise history, no one would blame the Giants for packing things up. The playoffs looked like an impossibility and attention was turning to giving some of the young players some opportunities to see what they can do.
Evidently, those young guys can play. Since Aug. 23, San Francisco has been one of the hottest teams in baseball. They have clawed their way back to the .500 mark, winning eight out of nine games. Taking a series from the National League Central leading Milwaukee Brewers and then sweeping the team chasing them down, the Chicago Cubs, has put San Francisco back on track.
Giants Lineup Riding Incredible Home Run Streak
What has helped fuel this recent turnaround? Offensively, the team is mashing the ball. Things are starting to come together and the kind of dynamic lineup that president of baseball operations Buster Posey imagined is starting to shine through.
On Monday, in an 8-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies, the Giants hit three home runs. Rafael Devers got the party started in the top of the first with a solo home run. Drew Gilbert hit a two-run home run in the third inning, while Willy Adames went deep in the seventh inning for a two-run shot.
As shared by the team’s official X account, the home runs hit on Monday were memorable. That is because it is the 15th consecutive game San Francisco has recorded a long ball in. No other team has hit a home run in that many games in a row in the MLB this season.
During that stretch, the Giants have gone 10-5. They have scored 90 runs in that span, averaging six runs per game. Adames has launched seven long balls during that span to lead San Francsico, with two multi-home run games. Devers is second during this recent power surge with six. Luis Matos, who is receiving extended playing time along with Gilbert, has three while the top prospect has two.
Clicking on all cylinders, this Giants squad isn’t one that a team vying for a playoff spot wants to face off against. Their odds are still incredibly low at 5.7% to make the postseason, via Baseball Reference, but they have caught fire. Outside of two series and seven games against the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco doesn’t face off against another team with a .500 or better record the rest of the way.
Devers and Adames accomplished a home run feat in August not seen since Barry Bonds and Jeff Kent. As long as they keep up this power surge, they are going to be a tough team to beat.