Giants Fall Further Behind Mets for Final Berth in NL Wild Card Playoffs
The San Francisco Giants were nearly there. They nearly reached the top of the mountain, in this case the final National League wild card berth. Now, they enter the week still in chase mode.
San Francisco (75-74) lost its second straight game to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, 10-2. It was a blowout loss that was poorly timed from the perspective of a postseason chase. It happened a day after the Giants squandered a huge opportunity to move inside the line for the wild card playoffs when the New York Mets lost earlier on Saturday. But the Giants lost and remained a half-game back.
On Sunday, San Francisco wasn’t so lucky, and that’s why they head into this week’s action 1.5 games back of the final wild card berth.
Giants In Pursuit Mode for NL Playoffs
The New York Mets lost eight straight games going into Sunday’s action. It’s part of the reason the Giants had made up so much ground for the final wild card berth. San Francisco was sellers at the trade deadline. But, combined with a power surge offensively and the Mets’ sudden slump, the Giants made up ground.
But, in a 10-inning showdown with the Texas Rangers, the Mets took some of that ground back. Pete Alonso hit a walk-off home run in the 10th, giving the Mets a 5-2 win and opening up a 1.5 game lead on the Giants for the final wild card berth.
San Francisco still has 13 games remaining, but no more head-to-head matchups with the Mets. Plus, the Giants cannot finish in a tie with the Mets because New York has the head-to-head tiebreaker. Next up for San Francisco is the Arizona Diamondbacks, which has something at stake now. They’re two games back of the final wild card berth.
The Giants are trying to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021, when it won the NL West. San Francisco last claimed a wild card berth in 2016 and last won a World Series in 2014.
San Francisco Giants Playoff Watch
NL Wild Card Race (after Sept. 14)
Chicago Cubs: 85-64 (8.5 games ahead)
San Diego Padres: 82-68 (5.0 games ahead)
New York Mets: 77-73 (last wild card berth)
San Francisco Giants: 75-74 (1.5 games behind final berth)
Arizona Diamondbacks 75-75 (2.0 games behind final berth)
San Francisco Giants Games Remaining: 13
San Francisco Giants Remaining Schedule: Sept. 15-17, at Arizona; Sept. 18-21, at Los Angeles Dodgers; Sept. 22-24 vs. St. Louis; Sept. 26-28, vs. Colorado.