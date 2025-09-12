Giants Finally Get Resolution On Matt Chapman's Issued Suspension
Don't look now, but the San Francisco Giants are on the doorstep of securing an NL Wild Card spot.
Following a four-game losing streak that culminated on Aug. 22, the Giants have gone 13-4 with winning streaks of six and five games. They have scored a major league-leading 118 runs that amounts to a sizzling 6.9 runs per contest. Because of that, it should be no surprise that they also lead Major League Baseball in batting average (.297), on-base percentage (.358), slugging percentage (.512) and wRC+ (143) during this time.
Someone who has played a key part in this offensive surge is Matt Chapman, the star third baseman who has been a clubhouse leader for this franchise ever since he inked his initial one-year, $18 million contract ahead of the 2024 campaign and subsequent six-year, $151 million extension after it.
Chapman has been one of the best offensive players in baseball during this period, slashing .327/.441/.673 with five home runs, 12 RBI and a wRC+ of 203. Because of that, it's safe to say that losing him for any amount of time -- like the suspension he was facing coming out of the dust up the Giants had with the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 2 -- would hurt San Francisco's cause.
Matt Chapman Avoids Suspension After His Appeal
Thankfully, the Giants won't be without their star during his hot streak. According to Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required), Chapman has won his appeal of the suspension he was handed on Sept. 3 and will avoid the one-game punishment he was levied.
Chapman argued that because his ejection occurred in the first inning of the game against the Rockies, he had essentially served a one-game suspension already. The arbitrator agreed with his argument and reduced the punishment to paying just the fine he was given.
Chapman was allowed to play while he was appealing, which resulted in him being one of the most productive players at the plate over the last 17 games. While missing one contest would not have been a substantial period of time by any means, every game is important right now as San Francisco tries to chase down the New York Mets for the final Wild Card spot.
Winning the appeal also means he will be available for the massive series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers that will get underway on Friday. With Chapman in the lineup, the Giants will look to make up even more ground so they can play October baseball this year.