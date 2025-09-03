Giants Stars Matt Chapman, Willy Adames Ejected in Rockies Brawl After Home Run
Willy Adames and Matt Chapman were in queue to hit after Rafael Devers after he slammed a two-run home run. The San Francisco Giants duo never got there.
Adames and Chapman were both ejected in the first inning of Tuesday’s game with the Colorado Rockies as the brawl was sparked oddly enough by the Devers home run. That dinger gave the Giants an early lead off Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. He found himself ejected after the melee that appeared to be sparked by Devers’ rather innocuous bat flip.
Freeland was also ejected, sending the Rockies’ pitching staff into a bit of chaos — but not before both benches and bullpen emptied.
How Rockies-Giants Brawl Unfolded
A wide camera shot of Devers’ at-bat caught the brawl unfold. The left-handed slugger took a Freeland offering and deposited it into the right field seats just eight pitches into the game. Devers watched the home run, flipped his bat and then almost immediately turned in Freeland’s direction as if something had been said to him. He started yelling at Freeland and the pair started walking toward one another. CBS News Colorado had a better angle of the brawl from field level.
That quickly descended into chaos, as Freeland was pushed from behind by Chapman. After that, Adames moved in and appeared to take a swing at Freeland as the rest of the benches and bullpen converted on the mound.
Home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi ejected Freeland, Chapman and Adames — eventually. Incredibly, that wasn’t the most absurd thing that happened. Devers returned to first base as the brawl was being broken up and the umpires needed several minutes to determine what to do next.
Once the ejections were handed down and the players left the field, the Rockies went to the bullpen and brought in Antonio Senzatela, who was removed from their rotation last week, to take over. He was given as much time as he needed to warm up. While he was warming up, Devers circled the rest of his bases to finish off his home run and give San Francisco a 2-0 lead, as NBC Sports Bay Area captured.
The Giants had to make changes right away. Casey Schmitt came into pinch-hit for Adames, who was on deck immediately after Devers. Then, Dominic Smith had to pinch-hit for Chapman, who was hitting behind Adames in the original lineup.
When the inning ended, the Giants sent Devers to third base to replace Chapman, Schmitt to second base, Smith to first base to replace Devers and Christian Koss was sent into the game to play shortstop for Adames.
It was a chaotic start for a pair of teams that are basically playing out the string for the rest of the season.