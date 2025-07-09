Giants Have Clear Top Need To Improve Before MLB Trade Deadline
After a thrilling win against the Philadelphia Phillies, the San Francisco Giants are starting to build a little bit of momentum once again.
For about two weeks, this team hit a significant rough patch, losing to lesser opponents. This resulted in them falling behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. However, the recent solid stretch has once again reiterated that San Francisco is a playoff contender.
So far, the Giants have been led by the best bullpen in all of baseball. This unit has been fantastic with multiple All-Star caliber pitchers.
Having a strong bullpen will make the Giants a legitimate threat against anyone in a series, and also because of the dynamic duo they have at the top of their rotation.
With All-Stars Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, San Francisco has leaned heavily on these two to carry the load. Despite having these two stars, the rest of the rotation has a lot of question marks heading into the second half of the year.
Maria Guardado of MLB.com recently wrote about the top need for the Giants at the trade deadline being some help in their starting rotation.
“The Giants may have the best 1-2 punch in baseball in All-Stars Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, but they could use some more depth behind their co-aces, especially after dealing young lefty Kyle Harrison to the Red Sox as part of the Rafael Devers trade.”
With the trade to acquire Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox it was a clear indication that San Francisco is trying to compete in 2025.
While the star slugger will help improve an offense that still hasn’t been great this campaign, Buster Posey would be wise to try and strengthen the rotation for the stretch run.
Fortunately, Posey won’t have to pursue a front-line starter, but rather one to provide some depth for the rotation. This will come at a much cheaper price, which is good considering the Giants don’t have the best farm system.
San Francisco made a very aggressive move to acquire Devers a few weeks ago, and they should remain with that mindset heading into the trade deadline. With the National League featuring a lot of good teams that will be vying for the Wild Card spots, the Giants must make an upgrade to their rotation.
Unfortunately, Justin Verlander hasn't been able to find the fountain of youth in San Francisco like they might have hoped. Furthermore, Hayden Birdsong has also been very inconsistent as a young pitcher.
Aside from their two stars, the unit has struggled and needs to be addressed if they want to continue their winning ways.
