Giants Walk-Off Inside the Park Home Run Combines with Rival For Wild MLB History
The San Francisco Giants were at the center of the baseball world on Monday night when they had a walk-off inside the park home run by catcher Patrick Bailey to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies.
It was the first of its kind in all of baseball in nearly a decade, and Bailey became the first catcher in nearly 100 years to accomplish the feat since Bennie Tate for the Washington Senators all the way back in 1926.
More News: Giants Bring Back Intriguing Young Catcher on Deal After He Clears Waivers
The most interesting layer, though, might have been the combined history the Giants created with their Bay Bridge Rival.
Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler recorded not a walk-off, but a leadoff inside-the-park home run of his own in their win over the Atlanta Braves.
According to a post from the official MLB account, this is the first time in the history of baseball that both a walk-off and leadoff inside the parker has occurred on the same day:
Bailey was an unlikely hero for San Francisco as someone who has struggled mightily at the plate this year. The Gold Glove defensive specialist is slashing a dreadful .194/.260/.294 on the year after the first two years of his career have been slogs with the bat, too.
More News: Giants Activate Casey Schmitt From Injured List, Option Infielder Tyler Fitzgerald
Regressing from his second to his third year, Bailey has been the subject of significant criticism this season.
Perhaps the massive play to help his team earn a huge win can at least inspire some confidence in the catcher and allow him to start to turn some things around offensively.
Regardless of whether or not that happens, Bailey did something on Tuesday night that you won't see again for a long time.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.