Here's Why Giants Slugger Rafael Devers Skipped First Workout at First Base
Long before new San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers was traded out West, he had been the subject of drama surrounding what position he was going to play.
The Boston Red Sox signing Gold Glove winner Alex Bregman at third base forced him to move to DH, something he was openly upset about in spring training. Then, things with Boston reached a fever pitch when Devers then refused to play first base after a season-ending injury to Triston Casas.
Eventually, the Red Sox of course simply decided to move on and alas, Devers is a Giant. The 28-year-old seemed to learn a lesson after the trade and said all the right things at his introductory press conference about being willing to do whatever the team wants him to do positionally.
A story that made the rounds on Tuesday however indicated that this was not necessarily the case when the trade first went down, as San Francisco legend Will Clark relayed on an appearance on the Deuces Wild with Eric Byrnes & Will Clark podcast.
Clark stated that he was asked by manager Bob Melvin to work with Devers at first base during the weekend of the series against Boston -- days after his arrival to the Bay Area -- but controversially stated Devers stood him up.
"Friday, Saturday, Sunday, he did not come out at all. Period. Not at all," the six-time All-Star said.
Clark would go on to explain however his belief that Devers did not want to be fielding grounders at first right in front of his former Red Sox teammates just days after being traded for refusing to do exactly that, something Clark thought made sense.
"I completely understand," he said before issuing a light-hearted and joking threat about next time he's in town. "But Rafael Devers, next time I'm in San Francisco, your ass will be on the field at first base. Just letting you know that. Even if I have to go grab you by the f--king back of the neck and drag your ass out there, you will be at first base."
In his Giants career, Clark played eight seasons and slashed .299/.373/.499 with 176 home runs and 709 RBI along with winning a Gold Glove at first base in 1991.
Though it's understandable why Devers may not have wanted to work with him on that particular weekend, the new star of the San Francisco lineup would be extremely wise to take Clark's advice in the future.
After 20 games in a Giants uniform, Devers has slashed .240/.348/.387 with two home runs, nine RBI, and a staggering 28 strikeouts while only playing designated hitter.
Whether he plays first base at some point this season remains to be seen, but it certainly seems Devers has some reps with Clark in his very near future regardless.
